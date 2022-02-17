Old Video From Morocco Falsely Shared As Muslim Woman Attacked In India

An old video from Morocco showing a group of men harassing a burqa-clad woman in the middle of a street is doing rounds on social media with a false claim that it shows how Muslim women are being treated in India. The video is being circulated amid hijab-related protests in Karnataka.

The 30-second long video shows the woman being ambushed by some men with some liquid and a powdery substance. The men even pulled the women's burqa and continue to harass her even as she screams trying to fend them off.

The Arabic caption with the video roughly translates to, "This is what is happening to our Muslim sisters in India at the hands of Hindus."

(Original Text in Arabic: هذا مايحدث لاخواتنا المسلمات في الهند على يد الهندوس)





Click here to view an archive of the post.



Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search on one of the key frames extracted from the video and found some articles from 2015 carrying the same video. The article reported that the video shows an incident from Casablanca, Morocco.

According to the reports, a group of youngsters attacked the Muslim woman with eggs, flour and water on the day of Ashura. Ashura is the tenth day of Muharram.

The articles can be read here and here.

Interestingly, a France24 article mentioned that throwing eggs and flour is a Moroccan holiday tradition. The article also reported about a video posted by the men where they can be seen throwing eggs and flour on the Muslim woman.





The woman, supposedly seen in the first video, also appears in this video and says that the youngsters were 'just having fun'. However, the video has been deleted. France24's article questioned whether the woman was forced to downplay the incident.



BOOM debunked the same video when it went viral with a different and false communal claim in 2019.

