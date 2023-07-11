Old Video From Gujarat Revived As Crocodile Sighted In Punjab Floods
BOOM found that the viral video dates back to August 2019 of a crocodile straying into a residential area in Gujarat.
Claim
An old video of a crocodile being rescued from a flooded street in Gujarat's Vadodara is viral with the false claim that the animal was sighted in Kharar residential area in Punjab during the recent floods. The video is being shared with the caption, "Crocodile seen in a residential area of Kharar, Punjab". BOOM also received the video on its WhatsApp tipline number (7700906588) inquiring about it.
Fact
BOOM found that the video is from August 2019 when a crocodile strayed into a residential area in Gujarat. We broke the video into key-frames and ran a reverse image search which showed a news bulletin by NDTV, that was uploaded to YouTube on August 3, 2019. The footage was shot during the floods that hit Gujarat early in August 2019. "A 10-feet-long crocodile which strayed in residential area was rescued by the combined efforts of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and forest department officials," reported Times of India on August 3, 2019. BOOM had previously fact-checked the same video when it was being shared falsely as from Patna, Bihar in September 2019.
Do you always want to share the authentic news with your friends?