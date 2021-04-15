No, This Photo Does Not Show A Saudi Woman Marrying Her Son

Claim
Saudi Muslim mother married her son after the death of her husband. (सऊदी की इस मुस्लिम महिला ने पति के इन्तेकाल के बाद अपने ही े सगे बेटे से किया निकाह आखिर यही तो है इस्लाम)
Fact
BOOM debunked the same false claim in Feb 2020. We found a Facebook post with the same picture accompanied with a caption in Urdu. It read: "Today was my son's Khatam Al-Quran, Who will share by giving us congratulations." The celebration was to mark her son's recital of the Quran. While we could not successfully establish where the viral picture was clicked, we ascertained that the picture shows a woman posing with her son after he finished the full recitation of the Quran. Read the full article below.
Claim Review : Saudi Muslim mother married her son after the death of her husband
Claimed By : Social media
Fact Check : False
