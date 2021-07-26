Picture Of 'Tea Break' In A Waterlogged Street Is Not From Banaras

Claim
A family enjoys tea at a water park in Smart City Banaras (Hindi: बनारस स्मार्ट सिटी के Water Park में चाय का आनंद लेते हुए एक परिवार के सदस्य)
Fact
A picture showing members of a family making light of a waterlogged street in Punjab by sitting outside on chairs and eating snacks is viral as visuals from Banaras, Uttar Pradesh following heavy rains. BOOM did a reverse image search and traced the photo back to 2016, when it first went viral. The photo is from Mansa in Punjab. We had earlier debunked the same picture when it was viral with captions claiming it to be from Delhi. Click on the link for full story.
To Read Full Story, click here
