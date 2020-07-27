No, This 'Tea Break' In A Waterlogged Street Is Not From Delhi

A 2016 image from Punjab of a family making light of a waterlogged street by sitting outside on chairs and eating snacks is viral as the situation post heavy rains in Delhi.



Floods and waterlogging have been highlighted as a problem that Delhi faces every monsoon with recently on July 22, rains caused a road to cave in Delhi.

The photo is being shared with a caption that criticises Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal and says the area in the photo is Kirari in Delhi and the translated caption reads, "We are thankful to Arvind Kejriwal, the CM of Delhi for turning Kirari constituency in Delhi to London. Look at this family sitting and sipping tea in the waterlogged streets, please don't show us better days than this."

(Original text: #दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री #अरविंद_केजरीवाल जी का दिल से धन्यवाद जिन्होंने #किराड़ी विधानसभा को #लंदन बना दिया।यह देखिए किस प्रकार एक पूरा परिवार #लंदन की गली में बैठकर " गरमा गरम चाय" और बिस्कुट का आनंद ले रहे है #केजरीवाल जी इससे अच्छे दिन मत दिखाना). An archive of the post is available here.





Akali Dal MLA Manjinder S Sirsa also tweeted the same photo. An archive of the tweet is available here.



Kapil Mahendru, the Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, also tweeted the same image claiming to show Kirodi . An archive of the tweet is available here.

BOOM found that the photo dates back to 2016 and also traced the original photo posted by a Subhash Sachdeva, who is in the viral photo and shared the photo of him and his family having tea sitting on chairs in a waterlogged street outside their house.

A reverse image search on the image led us to social media posts dating back to 2016, when the image first went viral. We then found Sachdeva's Facebook account who first posted the picture and who can seen wearing a blue t-shirt. The caption of the photo as written by Sachdeva Facebook caption mentions this to be Mansa city, in Punjab. An archive of the post is available here.





We also found a tweet by Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, the MLA of the Barnala Constituency in Punjab who shared the same image complaining about the bad drainage in Mansa in 2016. An archive of this tweet is available here.

Family in Mansa dist #Punjab protesting against shoddy sewage wrk by #akalis .Ppl r waiting fr 2017 @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/VUZFNjxuzR — Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (@meet_hayer) July 18, 2016

A user had replied to the same tweet with a news clipping about the same incident that was covered in Punjab Kesari newspaper. An archive of the tweet is available here.

The story was earlier debunked by SMHoax Slayer.

