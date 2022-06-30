No News Found

No, The New York Times Did Not Call PM Modi 'Last, Best Hope Of Earth'

BOOM found that the viral image was created as satire.

By - Sk Badiruddin
  |  30 Jun 2022 1:30 PM GMT

Claim

A photo trying to pass off as the front page of the New York Times (NYT) featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been shared on social media with a false claim that the US daily praised him. The photo which purports to show the front page of the New York Times has the headline - "LAST, BEST HOPE OF EARTH" and a strapline that reads, "WORLD'S MOST LOVED AND MOST POWERFUL LEADER, IS HERE TO BLESS US," (sic).

Fact

Several social media users earlier pointed out that the month in the masthead has been spelt incorrectly. The image shows September spelt as 'Setpember'. The caption below the photograph of Modi says, "His highness, Modiji is signing on a blank a4 paper to bless our country...har har modi" (sic). This shows that the image was created as satire. The actual front page of the New York Times for September 26, 2021 was completely different. BOOM had debunked the same misinformation in the same month of that year.

Claim :   The New York Times called Narendra Modi Last, Best Hope Of Earth
Claimed By :  Facebook Posts
Fact Check :  False
Narendra Modi The New York Times 
