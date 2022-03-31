Cropped Video Revived Falsely Claiming Arvind Kejriwal Threatened Gujaratis

Claim

Video shows Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal say, "People of Gujarat, if you protest against me, then you shall be crushed, what you can do about that, go do." (Original text - अगर मेरे खिलाफ आवाज करोगे तो मैं कुचल दूंगा - अरविंद केजरीवाल)

Fact

BOOM found that the viral clip has been cropped from an old speech of Arvind Kejriwal where he was referring to Amit Shah, criticising him for the way the party treats protesters. We found that the video is from a speech Kejriwal made on October 18, 2016, in Surat, Gujarat. Kejriwal was speaking about the Bharatiya Janata Party government's rule in in the state and its handling of the 2015 Patidar agitation for reservation, which saw extreme police action leading to the death of several protesters. BOOM had debunked the same video in February 2021, when it was being shared with the same claim.