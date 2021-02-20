Edited Video Falsely Shared As Arvind Kejriwal Threatening Gujaratis

An old video of Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister refering to how Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party view those who dissent against them, has been edited to falsely claim that Kejriwal threatened Gujaratis.



In the viral clip Kejriwal can be heard saying, "People of Gujarat, if you protest against me, then you shall be crushed, what you can do about that go do."



The 14 seconds clip was shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Harsh Sanghavi, from Majura, Gujarat with the caption which when translated reads, "Why Kejriwal hates Gujarat."





(In Hindi - केजरीवाल जी गुजरात से इतनी नफ़रत क्यों)

Viral on Facebook

On searching with the same caption on Facebook, we found that the cropped clip is being shared with the false claim.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral clip has been cropped from a speech of Arvind Kejriwal from October 2016 in Surat, Gujarat where he was referring to Home Minister Amit Shah, criticising him for the way the party treats protesters.

We found that the video is from a speech Kejriwal made on October 18, 2016, in Surat, Gujarat. Kejriwal is talking about the BJP government's rule in in the state and its handling of the 2015 Patidar agitation for reservation, which saw extreme police action leading to the death of several protesters.

The bit mentioned in the viral comes comes at the 14.45 counter, where Kejriwal talks about Amit Shah and the kind of power he exercises on the people of the state. Kejriwal says, "Amit Shah has a warning for Gujarat, Amit Shah has a challenge for Gujarat that I will run Gujarat as I wish, if you protest against me then I will crush you, and people of Gujarat what you can do about it go do."

The viral clip has removed the part where Kejriwal says Shah's name to make a false claim that it is in fact him making a threat towards Gujarat.

The Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat unit also quote tweeted Harsh Sanghavi's tweet calling the it fake.





