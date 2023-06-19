Old Video Of Fake Currency Notes Being Printed Viral As Recent
BOOM found that the video shows fake notes with words such as 'Bharatiya Children Bank' written on it.
Claim
An old video has recently been revived on social platforms with a claim that it shows a recent visual of Pakistanis counterfeiting Indian currencies. In the video, a person can be spotted with bundles of denominations of rupees 50 and 200 notes surrounded by some printing machines. The video is being shared with a caption, "Watch how Pakistani Jihadis are counterfeiting Indian money and sending it to India. Send this video to everyone, For Exposed Pakistan…"
Fact
BOOM had fact checked the video when it went viral in 2018. When we observed the video closely, we noticed that the notes in the video are larger than legal tender printed by the Reserve Bank of India. Other than that, the video also shows fake notes with the words 'Bharatiya Children Bank' printed on them. In the video, a male voice can be heard speaking in Marathi. We had also found news reports from February 2017 stating that an SBI ATM in Sangam Vihar, New Delhi dispensed fake 2000-rupee notes with 'Children Bank of India' written on them. However, it is not clear if the video is connected to the New Delhi-incident or not.
