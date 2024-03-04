Fast Check
Fake Graphic Claims ABP News Survey Predicted Victory For YSRCP In Andhra Pradesh
BOOM found that the viral graphic predicting a victory for YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh was not released by ABP News.
Claim
A graphic is being shared on social media claiming that a survey by ABP news shows a landslide victory for the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh assembly election. It further gives the opposition alliance of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) only 33 seats.
Fact
BOOM found that ABP News has not released any such survey on the upcoming 2024 assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh predicting a YSRCP victory. On February 29, 2024, ABP News had put out a statement from their official X handle that this survey was fake and "fabricated". BOOM has previously fact-checked the same survey and another fake Republic TV survey claiming that the TDP - JSP alliance would win a landslide in the state.
Claim : ABP News survey predicts Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party is set to win 142 seats in the Andhra Pradesh 2024 assembly elections
Claimed By : Facebook posts
Fact Check : False