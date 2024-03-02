A graphic claiming to show a Republic TV survey predicting a landslide victory for Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its alliance partner, Jana Sena Party (JSP) in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh assembly election, is fake.

BOOM found that Republic TV has not released any such survey on the upcoming 2024 assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh predicting a TDP-JSP victory. Andhra Pradesh assembly elections are held along with the general elections which are scheduled to be held in April - May 2024.

The ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) led by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy faces the opposition alliance of TDP led by N. Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan's JSP in the election.

The viral graphic which is attributed to Republic TV claims that the survey was released on 08.02.2024, and gives the opposition alliance of TDP - JSP around 132 seats and just 31 seats to the ruling YSRCP, while giving two seats to "Others". A party requires 88 seats out of 175 seats to form a government in the state.



The graphic is being shared on Facebook with the caption, "Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV survey. The Janasena Party and Telugudesam Party alliance will win 132 seats #PawanKalyan || #NaraChandrababuNaidu || #ArnabGoswami || #RepublicTv || #JanaSena"





The same graphic is also being shared on X with the false claim. Verified X handle Swathi Reddy (@Swathireddytdp) posted it on X with the same false claim.





Another graphic which shows the opposite claiming that the the Republic TV survey is predicting 132 seats for the YSRCP and just 41 seats to the TDP - JSP is being shared by pro - YSRCP accounts on X.

X handle @nsiva86 posted it with the caption when translated to English reads, "Is this what kick means"





FACT-CHECK



BOOM found that the viral graphic predicting 132 seats to the TDP - YCP alliance in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh assembly election is fake and no such survey has been released by Republic TV.

Republic TV posted a statement on X clarifying that the outlet has not released any such survey regarding the Andhra Pradesh assembly election as being attributed to it.

Republic TV posted on X on February 8, 2024, with the caption, "Republic Media Network Statement: It has come to our notice that fake propaganda is being circulated using the morphed logo of Republic Media Network. It is clarified that Republic has not conducted any pre-election survey in the state of Andhra Pradesh, as is being falsely circulated."





Additionally, we did not find any survey that was posted by Republic TV on the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections.

Another fake survey also had recently gone viral that had claimed that the Hindi news channel ABP News-CVoter Survey on Andhra Pradesh assembly election 2024 is predicting 142 seats for the ruling YSRCP and 33 to TDP - JSP oppositon alliance.

ABP News had also put out a clarification on February 29, 2024 stating that this survey was fake.





Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha election survey



On looking for news reports regarding poll surveys on the upcoming assembly election in Andhra Pradesh, we found a poll survey by the India Today Mood of the Nation (MOTN) poll which is predicting that the TDP would win 17 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats and giving 8 seats to the YSRCP.

Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha seats which go to the polls along with the state assembly election in 2024.





