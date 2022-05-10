Old Video Of BJP Leaders' Shoe Fight Falsely Linked To AAP's Sanjay Singh

Claim

An old video of two Bharatiya Janata Party leaders thrashing each other at a district headquarters in Madhya Pradesh is viral with a false claim that it is from Delhi, where AAP leader Sanjay Singh was attacked by a party member. The video has been captionedon Facebook Posts in Hindi as, “MP Sanjay Singh beaten up his own party leader with shoes while Aam Aadmi Party’s meeting was going on in Delhi. Hail the voters of Delhi and Punjab!” (Original text in Hindi: दिल्ली में आम आदमी पार्टी की मिटिंग चल रही थी जिसमें सांसद संजयसिंह ने अपनी ही पार्टी के नेता को जूते से पीटा.... सामने वाले ने संजयसिंह को जूते से पीटा.... जय हो दिल्ली और पंजाब के मतदाताओं की !)

Fact

BOOM found that the video is from March, 2019 where an argument had broke out between Lok Sabha MP Sharad Tripathi and MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel, both from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reported on NDTV. A verbal spat turned into a fist fight after Tripathi expressed his displeasure at his name missing from a foundation stone of a local road. After Baghel responded that it was his decision, Tripathi made his way towards Baghel, removing his shoe and hitting the MLA with it. The scuffle intensified when Baghel got up and struck back at the MP. Only after the intervention of other party members and a policeman did the brawl break away. BOOM had debunked the video in 2021 when it was viral with the same claim.