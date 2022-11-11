Old Video Of TMC-BJP Clash From Bengal Revived As Gujarat
BOOM found that the video is from Hooghly district, West Bengal and shows a clash between TMC and BJP workers from August 5, 2022.
Claim
A video of a group of people attacking BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) workers in West Bengal has resurfaced on social media with claims that it is a recent incident from Gujarat. The caption of a tweet with the video reads, "Check how BJP is welcomed in Guj." Click here to see the tweet.
Fact
BOOM was able to ascertain that the video is from West Bengal as sloganeering in Bengali can be heard clearly and people can be seen attacking an e-rickshaw displaying BJP flags. Taking a cue we ran a keyword search for "BJP clash in West Bengal" on YouTube and came across the same video in a Times Now news bulletin uploaded on August 6, 2022. TMC MLA Asit Mazumdar and his aides reportedly clashed with the BJP supporters in Hooghly. ABP Ananda and a NDTV news report both reported on August 5, 2022 that the incident took place during a BJP rally at Khadinamore in Chinsurah, Hooghly. The same video was earlier viral with claims that it showed the situation of Bihar during its political crises in August, 2022.
