Old Video Of TMC-BJP Clash In Bengal Shared As Gujarat
BOOM found that the video is of a clash between TMC and BJP workers that happened on August 5, 2022 in Hooghly, West Bengal.
Claim
A video showing a group of people attacking Bharatiya Janata Party workers in West Bengal has surfaced with claims that it is an incident from Gujarat, ahead of the Assembly polls in the state. A user tweeted the video with the caption, "When the common people of Gujarat attacked the miscreant, cunning BJP workers...It's just the beginning, Lanka Dahan comes next...!!" (Original Hindi caption: आम गुजराती जब टूट पड़े कुकर्मी धूर्त भाजपाइयों पर... अभी तो शुरुआत है, आगे लंका दहन बाकी है....!!) Click here to see the tweet.
Fact
The same video was earlier viral in August, 2022, with the claim that it showed the Bihar political crises. BOOM was able to ascertain that the video is from West Bengal as sloganeering in Bengali can clearly be heard. We also noticed a vehicle with the BJP flag is being attacked in the video. After running a keyword search for "West Bengal BJP clash" in YouTube, we found a Times Now news bulletin with the same video uploaded on August 6, 2022. Reportedly, TMC MLA Asit Mazumder and his aides clashed with the BJP supporters. A NDTV news report of August 5, 2022 states the incident took place during a BJP rally at Khadinamore in Chinsurah. ABP Ananda also reported the same on Agust 5, 2022.
