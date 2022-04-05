No News Found

Morphed Photo Of CM Mamata Banerjee Shared With Sexist Remark

BOOM found that the images have been morphed and shared out of context.

By - Sk Badiruddin
  |  5 April 2022 10:23 AM GMT
A collage of two photos of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is being shared on Facebook with a sexist caption that takes a dig at the law-and-order situation in the state.

One of the images shows the CM in her youth while the other photo shows her making an expression of physical exertion.

The collage is being shared with a caption that roughly translates to, "if not married on time, even an angel turns into demon. Had this photo reached a suitable groom in time, only one household would have been ruined today, not entire Bengal."

(Original text in Hindi: अगर वक्त पर शादी न की जाये तौ अप्सरा भी ताडका बन जाती है। अगर यह फ़ोटो ठीक समय पर किसी लड़के वाले के घर पहुँचती तो आज सिर्फ़ एक घर ही बर्बाद होता, पूरा बंगाल नहीं...!!!)

Both images have been shared on Facebook with the same claim. View the Facebook posts here and here.


Fact Check

A reverse image search of each of the photos in the collage showed that the photo of a young Mamata Banerjee is digitally tampered with. The image has been edited to make her face appear brighter and has lightened her scars.

We found the photo in an image galley (5 of 42) of India Today. The image was captioned as, "Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee started her political career with congress (I) in the early 1970 and became that General Secretary of state Mahila Congress (I) from 1976 to 1980."

The other image is cropped and shared out of context.

BOOM performed the reverse image search again and found the second image was cropped from an image clicked in a Rath Yatra festival. In 2015, Banerjee along with Bengali film industry actress Koel Mallick pulled the rope of the Lord Jagannath's chariot during ISKCON Rath Yatra in Kolkata.

An article published on July 18, 2015 on India TV featured the image. The full version of the image also reported on Zee News's Image gallery (6 of 10).


A comparison of the altered images with the originals can be seen below.


Claim :   Facebook Posts show younger and older Mamata Banerjee
Claimed By :  Facebook Posts
Fact Check :  False
Mamata Banerjee Fake News Fact Check Morphed Image 
