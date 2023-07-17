Old Video From Brazil Falsely Shared As Terrorist Caught In Kashmir
BOOM found that the video is from Pérola, Brazil and the incident took place in August 2021.
Claim
The video of a police officer chasing a perpetrator and kicking him down before he gets the chance to attack is viral as a recent video from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The caption with the video reads, "~In Srinagar, Kashmir A terrorist was pinned down with one kick on his chest by an Indian soldier before the terrorist could remove something from his chest. Salute to our Soldier.🙏🇮🇳 ."
Fact
BOOM had earlier debunked this video in August 2021 when it went viral with a similar claim. A reverse image search of some keyframes from the video led us to a story by OBemdito, a Brazil-based news outlet that carried visuals similar to the viral video. Published on August 2, 2021, the story stated how the police caught a teenage motorcyclist for speeding in Pérola, Brazil, not Srinagar. The incident took place at the central area in Pérola when the police were carrying out their routine patrols. The story also carried a longer version of the viral video and we were able to verify the location of the incident using the Google street view in Pérola.
