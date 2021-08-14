Video Of Police Chase In Brazil Falsely Viral As Terrorist Caught In Kashmir

BOOM found that the viral video is from Pérola, Brazil when a motorcyclist was apprehended by local police.

By - Anmol Alphonso
Loading...
  |  14 Aug 2021 10:21 AM GMT
Video Of Police Chase In Brazil Falsely Viral As Terrorist Caught In Kashmir

A video from Pérola, Brazil of police chasing down a man and knocking him off his motorcycle as he tries to escape is being shared with the false claim that it shows a terrorist being caught by security forces in Srinagar, Jammu And Kashmir.

In the 17-second clip, we can see a police vehicle chase a biker, knocking him off the bike in the process, and a policeman then kicking him to the ground apprehending him.

The clip is being shared with the caption when translated reads, "Srinagar live terrorist arrested"

Click here to view an archive


Click here to view


Also Read: Hashtag Tracker: Who Is Trending #BoycottRadhikaApte, And Why?

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from Pérola, Brazil when local police chased and caught the motorcyclist - Avenia Pérola Byinton, who had allegedly try to escape when asked to stop.

On breaking the video into keyframes and running a reverse image search, we found news reports with images that matched the viral video.

The video was recorded on Sunday night in the central area in Pérola, Brazil when police patrolling restrained a teenage motorcyclist in the central area when he saw the police vehicle and accelerated driving through several streets of the city at high speed reported OBemdito on August 2, 2021.

news report on the incident

We also found a longer version of the video in the news report.

We also found the same location on Google Maps which matched with the viral video. We can see the same shopboards in the Google Maps location as in the viral video.


Click here to view the location on Google Maps

(Additional inputs by Sujith A)


Claim Review :   Video shows a terrorist caught by police in Srinagar, Pakistan
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
Fake News factcheck brazil Jammu & Kashmir Srinagar terrorist police 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News

📝Stay updated with all our latest fact check stories.
Show Full Article
Next Story