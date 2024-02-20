2018 Video Of BJP Councillor Thrashing Cop Shared With False Claim
BOOM found that the video is from 2018 and shows BJP councillor Manish Kumar.
Claim
An old video of a policeman being thrashed by an individual in a restaurant is viral online with the false claim that the man is a DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) MLA, Mansoor Mohammed. A caption with the video reads, "Tamil Nadu state DMK MLA Mansoor Mohammed beat up a police inspector on duty. This is the hopeless situation of law and order and police in the state of Tamil Nadu. Then what about the common man."
Fact
BOOM had earlier debunked this video in April 2019 when it misidentified the assailant as Congress MP Anil Upadhyay. In a May 2019 report, BOOM also found that Anil Upadhyay was a made up character whose name was frequently used to peddle false claims around the Congress and BJP. We found news reports in relation to the video from the restaurant that clearly mentioned that the man was a BJP councillor Manish Kumar, not a DMK MLA. According to the reports, the restaurant was owned by Kumar and the brawl took place after an argument ensued between the cop and a waiter. Kumar was then booked under sections 395 and 354 of the IPC.