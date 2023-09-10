Fake Claims About 'Anti-Hindu' Article 30A Of Constitution Revived
BOOM found that Section 30(A) does not exist in the Constitution.
Claim
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is abolishing Article 30A of the Constitution which was added by Jawaharlal Nehru. According to Article 30A, Hinduism cannot be taught in educational institutions in India. The message also claims that Nehru had made another law called Law 30 in the Constitution, which allowed Muslims, Sikhs and Christians to start Islamic, Sikh, Christian religious schools for their religious education, respectively.
Fact
This claim was part of a viral message in 2019, which was then fact-checked by BOOM. According to our fact-check, section 30(A) does not exist in the Constitution. Furthermore, we could not find any Article of the Constitution, which inhibits Hindus from starting Hindu religious institutions. The viral message also gave a misleading explanation of Article 30 - which ensures the right of minorities to establish and administer educational institutions. Article 30 does not mention any particular religion, as the viral message claimed.
