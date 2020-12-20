2006 Video Of Mamata Banerjee's Outburst In WB Assembly Lobby Revived

Claim
The Facebook post claims that BJP will turn her (Mamata Banerjee) mad. (Hindi: बीजेपी वाले इसे पागल करके छोड़ेगे)
Fact
The viral video showing West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in a fit of rage is from November 30, 2006. The video has been clipped from a longer version of Trinamool Congress workers vandalising the lobby of West Bengal Legislative Assembly during the Tata Motors-Singur agitation. According to news reports, the TMC legislators had protested against the local police arresting Mamata Banerjee for violating prohibitory orders preventing her from visiting Singur. The video has been revived with misleading claims in the backdrop of Home Minister Amit Shah's political tour of West Bengal.
Updated On: 2020-12-20T20:09:31+05:30
