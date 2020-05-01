Will Investigate Leaked Rishi Kapoor Video: Reliance Foundation Hospital

The disturbing video has drawn sharp criticism from social media users, who called it out for the invasion of privacy.
By - Archis Chowdhury
Loading...
  |  1 May 2020 12:24 PM GMT
Will Investigate Leaked Rishi Kapoor Video: Reliance Foundation Hospital

A disturbing video has emerged on the internet, which shows late actor Rishi Kapoor lying in a hospital bed prior to his death on April 30, 2020.

Following the leak of the video, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, where Kapoor was admitted, has put out a statement to condemning the act. The hospital also mentioned that an investigation has been launched to identify and take actions against those involved in shooting the video.

"The hospital management is investigating the incident and strict action will be taken against the perpetrators," the statement read.

The video shows Kapoor lying in a hospital bed, showing visible signs of breathing difficulties. A longer version of the video also reveals a rather empty hospital, suggesting that it was shot during the night. Due to its disturbing nature, and the breach of privacy that goes with shooting the footage, we have not included the video or any screenshots on our website.

The video drew sharp criticism from people on Twitter, with many calling it out for invasion of privacy.

"Last Moment" Posts Viral After Irrfan Khan And Rishi Kapoor's Death

Immediately after Kapoor's death, another video went viral where a healthier Kapoor was seen next to a young man who sang a Bollywood song. Kapoor then went on to bless him towards the end of the video. This clip also went viral with the claim that it is Kapoor's last video before passing away.

However, BOOM found that the video was shot more than two months prior to his death, at a Delhi hospital where he was admitted with an infection.

Also Read: False: Last Video Of Rishi Kapoor At The Hospital

Kapoor's death came a day after another tragic loss for Bollywood - the death of actor Irrfan Khan who passed away at 53 from a colon infection in addition to battling a neuroendocrine tumour. In a similar fashion, posts went viral claiming to show an image of his final moments. We found that the image was doctored, with Khan's face morphed into an unrelated photo from 2015.

Also Read: No, This Photo Does Not Show Actor Irrfan Khan's Final Moments

Immediately following their deaths, another hoax started floating on the internet, claiming that actor Naseeruddin Shah has been hospitalised. We spoke to Shah's aide who dismissed the rumour and told us that he was in good health and doing fine.

Updated On: 2020-05-01T18:03:49+05:30
Rishi Kapoor death Rishi Kapoor hospital video FAKE NEWS Irrfan Khan fake news Naseeruddin Shah Bollywood HN Reliance Foundation Hospital 
Show Full Article
Next Story