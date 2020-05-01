Will Investigate Leaked Rishi Kapoor Video: Reliance Foundation Hospital

A disturbing video has emerged on the internet, which shows late actor Rishi Kapoor lying in a hospital bed prior to his death on April 30, 2020.

Following the leak of the video, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, where Kapoor was admitted, has put out a statement to condemning the act. The hospital also mentioned that an investigation has been launched to identify and take actions against those involved in shooting the video.

"The hospital management is investigating the incident and strict action will be taken against the perpetrators," the statement read.



The video shows Kapoor lying in a hospital bed, showing visible signs of breathing difficulties. A longer version of the video also reveals a rather empty hospital, suggesting that it was shot during the night. Due to its disturbing nature, and the breach of privacy that goes with shooting the footage, we have not included the video or any screenshots on our website.



The video drew sharp criticism from people on Twitter, with many calling it out for invasion of privacy.

There are some videos of Rishi ji in his hospital room floating around on social media

- this is a grotesque, disgusting invasion of privacy

- it's twisted n morbid

- and shame on u if u fwd them



Will the hospital in question pls get in touch



Staff who filmed him need 2b fired — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) April 30, 2020

Just came across a disgusting, completely invasive video of Rishi sir on WhatsApp in hospital actually titled "last video is RK" obviously shot by a hospital staff member.

I know humanity is at sea at the moment but can we PLEASE STOP THIS INSENSITIVITY and not be party to this?? — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) April 30, 2020

I just saw a video that was forwarded on WhatsApp showing Shri Rishi Kapoor on his hospital bed in not a great condition!Why would someone do this to a person who is on his last breathe and dying?Doesn't he deserve his privacy and dignity instead of showing him in this manner?1/3 — Mona Mehta (@dilkhush55) April 30, 2020

There's a video from the hospital showing #RishiKapoor ji struggling to breath. Can that be kindly removed from the net by all authorities. It's so wrong for the employee of the hospital who has posted that. Please have some dignity and show some basic level of respect🙏 — Priya Gupta (@priyagupta999) April 30, 2020

Got a disturbing video of #RishiKapoor saab last moments in the hospital. Requesting everyone who have a access to it, please do not share it on social media platforms. 🙏🏻 — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 30, 2020

"Last Moment" Posts Viral After Irrfan Khan And Rishi Kapoor's Death



Immediately after Kapoor's death, another video went viral where a healthier Kapoor was seen next to a young man who sang a Bollywood song. Kapoor then went on to bless him towards the end of the video. This clip also went viral with the claim that it is Kapoor's last video before passing away.

However, BOOM found that the video was shot more than two months prior to his death, at a Delhi hospital where he was admitted with an infection.

Also Read: False: Last Video Of Rishi Kapoor At The Hospital

Kapoor's death came a day after another tragic loss for Bollywood - the death of actor Irrfan Khan who passed away at 53 from a colon infection in addition to battling a neuroendocrine tumour. In a similar fashion, posts went viral claiming to show an image of his final moments. We found that the image was doctored, with Khan's face morphed into an unrelated photo from 2015.

Also Read: No, This Photo Does Not Show Actor Irrfan Khan's Final Moments

Immediately following their deaths, another hoax started floating on the internet, claiming that actor Naseeruddin Shah has been hospitalised. We spoke to Shah's aide who dismissed the rumour and told us that he was in good health and doing fine.

