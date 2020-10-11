Viral Video Of Grief-Stricken Rickshaw Puller Is From Bangladesh

A heart-wrenching video from Bangladesh showing a man crying unconsolably as his rickshaw is being carried away on a truck is viral on social media with captions misleadingly claiming it to be from India.

BOOM found that the video was recorded in Dhaka, Bangladesh when the man's rickshaw was carried away by civic body officials as part of an eviction drive.

The viral video shows a man crying while media persons around him can be heard asking questions in Bengali. The hoardings and signboards in the background are all written in Bangla. The video has been overlaid with music.

Several users on social media have shared the clip with captions lamenting the law and order situation in the country and tagging Indian politicians.

The posts can be viewed below and their archived versions can be accessed here and here.





Several other Twitter handles have shared the video seeking help from Indian politicians.



Fact Check

BOOM checked the video closely and found that one of the boom mics held close to the man's face had the logo of Jamuna TV on it.

We checked the YouTube channel of Jamuna TV and found the same video uploaded on October 6, 2020.





Jamuna TV is a 24-hour news channel based in Bangladesh.

The video has been uploaded under a Bangla headline which translates to 'Now I will tie the rope around my neck; The cry of a rickshaw puller #Rickshaw_Puller'.

(Bangla: এখন আমি খামু কী, গলায় দড়ি দিমু; এক রিকশাচালকের আর্তনাদ | #Rickshaw_Puller)





The man, speaking in Bangla, says 'What will I eat? I will have to hang myself. I bought the rickshaw 15 days ago on EMI. The traffic sergants have never told anything. How will I repay my loan?'

The 2-minute-long YouTube video has some cues that confirm that the incident is from Dhaka. The C Minor cafe seen in the background is located in Dhanmondi, Dhaka.





We also found Twitter posts where photographs of the same incident were shared. The JCB shown in one of the photos shared below has Dhaka South City written clearly over it. A watermark of bdnews24.com can also be seen over the photograph.





We also found a news report uploaded on the YouTube channel of bdnews24 on October 6, 2020.

The description with the video reads 'Dhaka South City Corporation took away several battery-powered rickshaws during the eviction drive in Jigatala area. The driver lost his livelihood vehicle and broke down in tears'.

BOOM then searched with relevant keywords and found a report published in the Dhaka Tribune.

The report mentions the name of the grief-struck man as Fazlur Rahman. It states that Rahman had lost his battery-operated rickshaw - that he had purchased on a loan of 80,000 takas (Bangladeshi currency) - to an eviction drive taken up by the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) to get rid of battery-powered rickshaws.

According to the report, the incident took place on October 5. After a video of Rahman went viral on social media, director of one of Bangladesh's largest retail chains, Shwapno, came forward to help him.

Read more about the incident here.

