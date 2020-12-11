Viral Claim Stating Adani Registered Agri Companies In 2019 Is False

Viral posts claiming that Adani has incorporated a number of agriculturally-oriented companies since 2019 are false. The claim is being wrongly made based on an image, which is a snapshot showing the date from when one director - Amit Malik - was appointed to the post at these companies. It does not indicate the date of incorporation of any company .

BOOM found that Malik's date of appointment can been corroborated using data from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, with the data also showing that not a single one these companies have been incorporated in 2019. These companies have been incorporated in 2018 and in the years before that, with one company, Adani Logistics Services Private Limited having been incorporated as early as 2006.

The image referred to above can be seen below. It shows nine companies within the Adani Group next to various dates from the year 2019, under the header 'Appointment Date'.





The original image accompanying the claim





The claims accompanying the image can be seen on Twitter below and are being made by self-declared pro-Congress All these texts raise doubt on why so many agriculturally oriented companies under the Adani Group were registered in 2019. One tweet has more than 8,000 retweets and 7,700 likes.





2019: Adani registered multiple agri based companies.



2020: Modi passes farm bills which are designed to help Corporates like Adani. #FarmerProstests pic.twitter.com/gmXpyf2Gxg — Spirit of Congress ✋ (@SpiritOfCongres) December 9, 2020

Why Adani all of a sudden Register so many agri based companies in 2019? pic.twitter.com/J91B0yBus1 — Nirikshan Billa (@NirikshanBilla) December 9, 2020

These claim are being shared with ongoing farmer protests against three farm-related laws, which became an Act after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent late September as the backdrop. While the government claims that these Acts facilitate greater market access, more negotiating power and thus better prices for their produce, protesting farmers fear potential exploitation at the hand of larger corporation and gradual withdrawal of government support and procurement for their produce.



Users of social media and the opposition have been accusing the government of being hand in glove with companies related to the Adani Group and the Ambani brothers and passing laws favourable to them; an allegation that has been longstanding. These latest post build into this narrative. The Adani Group has clarified that it does not procure harvest from farmers, nor own any of it. Rather, it simply acts as a custodian of what the Food Corporation of India - a government enterprise - buys from them. A previous story done by BOOM covers Adani Logistics, with its silo facilities in Moga.

Factcheck

A closer look at the image accompanying the claim reveals two things. First, it carries a 'DIN' - a Director Identification Number - which is issued by by the MCA along with Amit Malik, its holder. Second, it carries designation and appointment dates.









BOOM then accessed the master directory of directors with the MCA available here. Entering '08397245' (the DIN number on the image) will yield Malik's name and the same results which have been displayed in the image. The data can be accessed by any corporation tracking website too due to its public availability. It shows when Malik became director and not the date of incorporation.







Amit Malik's directorship link on the MCA website

The Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of these ten companies have been hyperlinked as can be seen above, and on visiting each of these companies, one can see different dates of incorporation. None of them are in 2019, with all of them being in 2018 or before. A compilation of the dates of incorporation can be found below.













