Video Of UP Teacher Thrashed For Alleged Molestation Falsely Shared As A BJP MLA

A video showing a group of women thrash a school teacher for allegedly molesting students in a primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur area is viral with a false claim that the man being beaten up is Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Anil Upadhyay

BOOM has debunked several unrelated videos that been pinned on a MLA Anil Upadhyay, who does not exist. Read all our fact-checks on the fake politician Anil Upadhyay, here.



The misleading caption accompanying the video 32-second clip, claims, "Modiji, what would you call this act of BJP MLA Anil Upadhyay, spread this video so that all of India can see it."

(Translated from Hindi: BJP विधायक अनिल उपाध्याय की इस हरकत पर क्या कहेगे मोदी जी, इन video को इतना वायरल करो की ये पूरा हिन्दुस्तान देख सके.)

Till the time of writing this story, the post was shared over 2,500 times and viewed close to 22,000 times.



The same video is doing the rounds of Twitter as well, where the caption claims: "Spend some time watching BJP's Anil Upadhyay got thrashed. There must have been a big reason otherwise, ladies do not raise hand on any man. I still condemn such an act."



(Caption in Hindi: थोड़ा BJP के अनिल उपाधियाय जी का कुटाई का वीडियो भी देख लीजिए| लेकिन कोई बहुत बड़ा कारण रहा होगा वरना लेडीज किसी मर्द पर इस तरह हाथ नहीं उठाती| फिर भी मैं इसकी कड़ी निंदा करता हूँ )





Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search to trace the origin of the video clip. We found a Twitter user had posted the same video claiming that he is a primary school teacher from Jaunpur who has been thrashed for allegedly harassing a girl.

BOOM found that the man being beaten up in the video is a primary school teacher from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, who has been identified as Shailendra Dubey.

We pursued a keywords search on Twitter to find whether Jaunpur police had posted any information regarding the case. We found that SSP Jaunpur Rural, Sanjay Rai had given a video byte following the complaint by the fathers of the victims on January 24, 2020.

"We received a piece of information that an assistant teacher from a primary school has harassed girls. The incident came into light when the fathers of the girls registered a complaint. We are gathering information and have taken the man into custody," Sanjay Rai can be heard explaining in the video byte.

"We will share the report with the education department too," he added.

According to Dainik Bhaskar's report, the person is identified as Shailendra Dubey, assistant teacher. The incident was reported by ABP News and Hindi daily, Dainik Bhaskar.








