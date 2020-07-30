Video Of Mock Drill Shared As Terrorist Nabbed At Delhi's Karol Bagh

A video showing a mock drill being conducted by the Delhi Police in a market area in central Delhi is being shared on social media with captions claiming that a terrorist was arrested at Gaffar market.

BOOM contacted Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi Central, who told us that what the video shows is a mock drill conducted by the Delhi Police in Karol Bagh area on Wednesday to check the preparedness of the department.

The viral video shot from a vantage point shows a Delhi PCR van parked in front of a building. Few seconds into the video, a cameraman emerges from the basement of a building followed by a man flanked by police officials.

A voice over in the viral video says 'See live, terrorist is being encountered. I have made this video in Gaffar Market. See here, you can see a cameraman. You can see how the cops are bringing a terrorist, he might be carrying weapons or bombs. See this, this is Gaffar Market. They have also shot one person'.

The viral video can be viewed below and its archived version can be checked here.

The video has been shared from multiple Facebook pages with the false voice over calling it an "encounter operation".





Fact Check

BOOM contacted deputy commissioner of police, Delhi Central, who rubbished the viral claims.

"It was a mock drill conducted in the Karol Bagh area to assess the preparedness levels of the police personnel," the DCP told BOOM.

We also found that the same video had been retweeted by the Delhi Central Police' official Twitter handle on July 29.

The tweet in Hindi translates to 'Delhi police conducted a mock drill in Delhi's Karol Bagh area today. Such mock drills are often conducted ahead of August 15. Cops arrest three dummy terrorists in such mock drills. This is done to assess the preparedness of the officials'.

