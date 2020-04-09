Video Of Boy Washing Apples In A Sewer In Pakistan Revived

Claim

An old video of a boy washing apples in a sewer in Pakistan has resurfaced on social media with claims that it is from India and Muslims should be boycotted economically for indulging in such activities. The video is viral with a message in Hindi, which translates to, "There is limit to dishonesty. They should now be economically banned."

Fact

BOOM had debunked the same video in 2018, when it was viral with a similar communal narrative. The video was viral since August 2018 among Pakistani Facebook users. It shows the boy speaking in Pashto, a language spoken mainly in Afghanistan and Pakistan. In 2018, BOOM was also able to find a YouTube video which stated that the incident took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, formerly known as the North-West Frontier Province. While the YouTube video is no longer available BOOM’s Fact Vs Fiction show had featured it earlier. A reference to the video was also made by Karachi-headquartered newspaper The News International in its editorial about raising awareness about hygiene and sanitation.