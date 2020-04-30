Video Of Lockdown Violation In Surat Falsely Shared As Delhi

A video from Surat, Gujarat where people can be seen shopping in a crowded market lane and violating social distancing rules in place during the lockdown is being shared with a false claim that it is from Delhi.

The video is gathering attention as it shows a large crowd in a public space flouting social distancing norms and violating a nationwide lockdown in place till May 3, 2020 due to COVID-19.



In the 15 seconds clip, people can be seen walking around in the market and a mosque can also be is seen in the background.

The viral clip was shared by Akali Dal leader Manjinder S Sirsa on Twitter falsely claiming that it is from Delhi and asking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take action. Sirsa later deleted his tweet after many users pointed out that it was not from Delhi.





(In Hindi - दिल्ली के दरियागंज का हाल देखिए ArvindKejriwal जी - Social Distancing की धज्जियाँ उड़ाकर आप दिल्ली के हर निवासी को मौत के मुँह में धकेल रहे हैं. मुख्यमंत्रीजी समय रहते संभल चाहिए और अपनी ज़िम्मेदारी समझिए)

On searching with the same caption, we found that the same clip is being shared with the misleading caption.

Taking a hint from users pointing out that the viral clip is from Surat, we found that the same video was viral a week earlier stating that it was shot near Madina Masjid in Limbayat area of Surat, Gujarat where people had gathered.

After the video went viral of people gathered in the market, Surat Police had taken action and arrested 25 people in the matter and filed three different cases against them, reported Hindi daily Patrika on April 26, 2020.





BOOM contacted Surat Police who confirmed that the viral video is from Surat.

"This video is at least a week old taken during Ramazan. It was shot near Madina Masjid where people had gathered around the market after which action was taken," VM Makvana, Limbayat Police, Surat told BOOM.



There are two videos from the market that went viral after the incident. The first video which is being falsely shared from Delhi is shot at the same angle, whereas the second video which has been cited in news reports was shot from a top angle where one can see the street.





Additionally, we found a statement on the incident by RB Brahmabhatt, Surat's Commissioner Of Police (CP), given on April 26, 2020, stating that people had gathered in the area for shopping and arrests had been made.



Gujarat: Several people gathered for shopping in Limbayat, Surat amid #CoronaLockdown. RB Brahmbhatt, Surat CP says, "There is a Madina Masjid in Limbayat where the population is very dense, people gathered there for shopping. 3 offences registered, arrests being made". (26.4.20) pic.twitter.com/tfO71G4rVG — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

On viewing the viral clip which is shot at the same angle, we spotted a shop board named "Central Bakery", on comparing this location on Google Maps in Limbayat area of Surat, as the stated location mentioned in news reports, we were able to geo locate the area.







Now on comparing the second viral video which is shot from a top angle and is featured in news reports on the incident, one can spot 'Madina Masjid" written in Gujarati and can see the shop board of "Central Bekary" in Hindi which confirms both the videos are from the same street lane.





The third shop that can be spotted in the video is - Central Mall, which when compared with Google street view matches the location.





The Google maps street view, and visual clues in the viral video confirm that the footage was shot in Limbayat, Surat, and not from Daryaganj in Delhi.



Harsh Sanghavi, a Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Majura (Surat) had also quote tweeted a user who had tweeted the viral video saying that police on the basis of the video footage.



Limbayat Police has already registered case. On basis of video footage Police has started arresting Those who has broken law. https://t.co/H7FI6NTcnB — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) April 26, 2020

Gujarat has reported 4082 positive COVID-19 cases and 197 deaths while writing this article. Follow BOOM's LIVE blog for recent updates: Coronavirus LIVE Update: India's Cases Rise To 33,050, Deaths To 1074



