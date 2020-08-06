Video Of Boy Rescued From Open Drain In Pakistan Viral As Mumbai

A video of a young boy being rescued from an open drain filled with rainwater in Karachi, Pakistan is being falsely shared as an incident in Dongri, Mumbai.

The clip is being shared a day after Mumbai recorded heavy rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department stating that it was the highest downpour for a single day in August since 1974. The rains left most parts of the city flooded and the transport systems running for essential workers, suspended. Mumbai is also currently grappling with rising number of COVID-19 cases and is under lockdown till August 31, 2020.

In the viral 30 second clip, a crowd of people can be seen using sticks and trying to hold the boy fallen in the drain to pull him out and is being shared with the caption, "Man saved grom manhole near dongri"

FACT-CHECK

We ran a reverse image search for a keyframe from the video and found results that the video is from Karachi in Pakistan. Media outlets reported the incident from July 28 when Orangi town in Karachi saw waterlogging in several areas due to heavy rains.

According to news reports, on July 28, 2020, a young boy fell into an open drain outside a Cafe Al-Watan in Banaras Chowk due to waterlogging caused by rains. Jang News reported that the residents of the area rescued the boy and shifted him to the hospital where he is said to have recovered.

The incident was also reported by Geo News, a Pakistan based channel with the same details.

We compared and the viral video with the video report carried by Geo News and found similarities.

A YouTube search for the keywords, 'Pakistan' 'Karachi rains' 'boy rescued' showed results to a longer 1.13 minutes video uploaded on July 30, 2020, with the caption 'Child Falls In Gutter Hole || Heavy Rain Karachi|| A Boy Falls In Gutter Whole In Karachi Rain Water'.





