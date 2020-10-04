UP CM Did Not Say 'Thakurs Make Mistakes', Screenshot Is Edited

A photoshopped screenshot of a news bulletin from Hindi channel Aaj Tak is viral on social media attributing a false quote to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The viral post shares a screenshot from an Aaj Tak bulletin with a photo of the UP CM and a Hindi statement that translates to 'Thakurs (upper caste) are hot blooded, Thakurs tend to make mistakes'.

(Hindi: ठाकुरों का खून गर्म है, ठाकुरों से गलतियां हो जाती हैं)

BOOM found the actual Aaj Tak bulletin - aired on October 2 - from where the screenshot has been clipped and photoshopped.

The screenshot is viral in the backdrop of the alleged Hathras gang rape incident that has rocked the country in the past few days. On September 14, 2020, four upper caste men allegedly raped and brutally assaulted a 19-year-old girl in a village in UP's Hathras. The victim, a girl from the Dalit community, breathed her last in Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi on September 29, 2020.



Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police has been accused of cremating the victim's body without the consent of her family in the wee hours of September 30 sparking a massive public outrage. Read more about it here and here.



The screenshot is viral on social media with a Hindi caption that translates to 'If Thakurs are hot-blooded, are we not'.

(Hindi: ठाकुरो का खून होता है और बाकि लोगो का क्या खून नहीं पानी होता है...)

BOOM received the same screenshot on its tip line.





This screenshot has been shared with similar claims in Hindi.













The claim is viral on Twitter as well.

Fact Check

BOOM did a keyword search with the Hindi headline shared in the viral post but found no news report on it. We also went through the Twitter timeline of Yogi Adityanath but found no such statement.

Since the screenshot has the logo of Aaj Tak, we checked for a bulletin with similar claims. While there was no such statement made by Yogi Adityanath, we found a clip of the original bulletin tweeted from the official handle of the channel

The Hindi caption with the tweet translates to 'SP and DSP of Hathras suspended'.



(Hindi: हाथरस के DSP और SP पर गिरी गाज, @chitraaum दे रही हैं ताज़ा जानकारी)

The original screenshot from the Aaj Tak bulletin shows the same kicker and the UP CM can be seen sitting in the same position as shown in the viral post.

The Hindi caption in the original screenshot translates to 'Hathras DSP, SP face the music'.

(Hindi: हाथरस के एसपी और डीएसपी पर गिरी गाज |)





BOOM compared the viral screenshot with the original and found a colour difference in the viral screenshot and the original one. View below.





