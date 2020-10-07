Unrelated Video Passed Off As Hathras Victim's Mother Assaulted By Police

A disturbing video showing a police officer in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district kick and abuse a woman is being shared falsely claiming that it shows the Hathras victim's mother being beaten by cops for pleading to see her daughter's body before it was hurriedly cremated.

The clip is being shared in the backdrop of a Dalit girl from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh succumbing to her injuries in Safdarjung hospital, Delhi on September 29, 2020. The young woman had been allegedly gang raped and assaulted by four upper caste men on September 14, 2020, while she was collecting animal fodder in the fields. All the four accused have been since arrested.

The state administration had faced a lot of criticism as in the early hours of September 30, 2020, as the Hathras Police were accused of cremating the victim's body without consent from the family, a charge the police have denied.

In the 25 seconds clip, a woman is seen sitting on the ground and crying while a cop kicks and abuses her in presence of a child sitting side of her.

The clip is being shared with the caption, "Uttar Pradesh. Before burying the body of the girl in Hadara, the Yogi police detained the family members, including the mother, and beat the mother when she told them that she wanted to see my mole's body. Idiots Police"

On searching with the same caption on Facebook, we found that the clip is being shared with the false claim.

FACT-CHECK

We broke the video into key-frames and performed a reverse image search using Google which search results showed news reports which stated that the undated video is from Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh which had surfaced and gone viral last week.

The police officer identified in the video is allegedly Station Officer of Kotwali, Shyam Pratap Patel who is abusing the woman and kicking her while holding a phone in his hand reported Times Of India on September 30, 2020.

The report further states that the Hamirpur Police have ordered an inquiry into the incident and claiming that the video is old. "The cop seen in the video is Shyam Pratap Patel who is currently posted as SO in Kotwali. I have ordered an inquiry and will take further action on the basis of the report," the TOI report quotes the Hamirpur Superintendents Of Police (SP), Narendra Kumar Singh stating.





Report on the incident

According to this report by Dainik Bhaskar, the woman seen in the viral video is from Ambedkarnagar locality who owns a shop of vegetables and in April during the lockdown she had allegedly opened her shop due to which she was taken to the station after which she was beaten by the accused cop.

The official Twitter handle of Hamirpur Police on September 29, 2020, tweeted replying to users on the viral clip stating that the police have taken cognizance of the video and an inquiry has been ordered against the policemen in the clip. The reply further adds that the video looks old and necessary action would be taken after conducting an investigation.

इस संबंध में पुलिस अधीक्षक हमीरपुर द्वारा संदर्भित वीडियो का संज्ञान लेते हुए वीडियो में दिख रहे पुलिसकर्मियों के विरुद्ध जांच के आदेश दिए गए हैं। वर्तमान में इस प्रकार की कोई घटना नहीं हुई है। वीडियो पूर्व का प्रतीत हो रहा है। जांच करा कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/L38PAGjiVN — HAMIRPUR POLICE (@hamirpurpolice) September 29, 2020

The same clip was previously fact-checked by India Today.

BOOM has debunked misinformation around the Hathras case, where previously an unrelated image of a young woman was being shared as of the deceased victim.

One can read BOOM's coverage on the misinformation around Hathras case below

