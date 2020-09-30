No, This Is Not A Photo Of The Deceased Hathras Victim

Viral social media posts have misidentified the image of a young woman in the backdrop of a sugarcane field as the deceased victim of the alleged gang-rape in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. BOOM contacted a family member of the deceased who confirmed that the viral image is not of the deceased.

BOOM also accessed the victim's image and confirmed for ourselves that it was different from the viral image.

On September 29, a 19-year-old Dalit girl from UP's Hathras succumbed to injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. The young woman had been allegedly brutally assaulted and raped by four upper caste men on September 14 while she was collecting animal fodder in the fields. All the four accused have been since arrested. Read more about the incident here. In the early hours of September 30, a fresh controversy in the case broke out after police were accused of cremating the woman's body without consent from the family - a charge the police have denied.

With the victim's death on September 29, there has been an uproar on social media. Hashtags demanding justice for the victim was trended on Twitter and Facebook. Amid the wave of social media protests, an image of a girl was shared and tweeted several times claiming her to be the deceased victim.

Several verified Twitter handles and Facebook profiles shared the image along with the victim's name. BOOM has not included the posts in accordance with Indian law that requires the identity of a rape victim should not be revealed.



The picture has been shared with the same claim from several Facebook pages and Twitter handles.





Fact Check

BOOM contacted the victim's brother who denied that the girl in the viral picture was his sister.

"The picture of a girl standing in front of a field...no, she is not my sister," the victim's brother told BOOM. He also said that the girl in the viral picture was not known to the family.

We also accessed a video of the victim and took screenshots and compared it with the viral video and found them to be of two completely different persons.

BOOM could, however, not identify the girl seen in the viral picture.