Photo Of Yogi Adityanath Watching Hathras Victim's Cremation Is Fake

A photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath watching the cremation of the deceased victim of the alleged gang-rape in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh on a laptop is photoshopped.

The photoshopped picture is being shared in the backdrop a 19-year-old Dalit girl from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh succumbing to her injuries in Safdarjung hospital, Delhi on September 29, 2020. The young woman had been allegedly brutally assaulted and raped by four upper caste men on September 14, 2020, while she was collecting animal fodder in the fields. All the four accused have been since arrested.

The state administration had faced a lot of criticism as in the early hours of September 30, 2020, as the Hathras Police were accused of cremating the victim's body without consent from the family, which the police have denied.

The image which is poorly photoshopped as on can see 'Live' text written half way on the keyboard laptop with the caption which when translated reads, "Watch this ***, In the night the cremation took place because of him"





Viral on Facebook



We found that the same photoshopped image was being shared with the false claim.

(In English: An incompetent chief minister of Uttar Pradesh watching 'live' how the Hathras rape victim was burnt by the UP Police)





Click here to view, and here for an archive.

(In Hindi - हाथरस गैंग रेप पिड़िता को युपी की जल्लाद पुलिस वालों ने कैसे जलाया उसकी लाइव वीडियो देखता हुआ एक नाकारा मुख्यमंत्री)





Click here to view, and here for an archive.

Also Read: No, Yogi Adityanath Did Not Say 'Our Job To Save Cows, Not Women'

FACT-CHECK



BOOM found that the viral picture has been photoshopped, and in the original photo Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is holding a video-conference with the father of the Hathras victim.

After facing severe criticism as the Uttar Pradesh Police was accused of cremating the victim's body in the early hours on September 30, 2020, allegedly against the family's consent, CM Adityanath spoke to her father in the evening via video-link on September 30, 2020.



In the original image put out by wire agency ANI on September 30, 2020, the same laptop can be seen and the screen has been blurred as the chief minister is speaking to the victim's father whose face has been blurred.

ANI reported the picture with the caption, "Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks to the family of #Hathras gang-rape victim, via video conferencing."



Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks to the family of #Hathras gang-rape victim, via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/htIprJUk0W — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 30, 2020

ANI had also quote tweeted the tweet with a comment from the victim's father that he spoke to the Chief Minister who assured him that they would get justice.

I spoke to CM Yogi today. He has assured us that we will get justice. It is true that we didn't get to see our daughter. We are hopeful that we will get justice: Father of Hathras gang-rape victim https://t.co/cBz7brI0UW pic.twitter.com/iTo7b5hpWD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 30, 2020

Additionally, the image of the cremation has been taken from media reporting in the early hours of September 30, 2020, which has been photoshopped on the laptop screen.

#Hathras victim burnt against her family's will. Police locked family members & locals inside the house & forcibly burnt the body. Family couldn't even see their daughter for one last time.



If torture done to the girl was horrific. This is beyond humanity. We're finished pic.twitter.com/WkBiyHWLbF — Tanushree Pandey (@TanushreePande) September 29, 2020

On comparing the photoshopped image and the original image, a clear difference can be made out as the laptop screen in the original photo is not displaying the cremation. Additionally, there is no 'Live' stamp as in some other photoshopped images.

Comparision

BOOM has previously debunked misinformation around the Hathras case, where previously an unrelated image of a young woman in the backdrop of a sugarcane field was being shared as of the deceased victim.





Also Read: No, This Is Not A Photo Of The Deceased Hathras Victim



