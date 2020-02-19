Unrelated Image Peddled As Condoms Found At Shaheen Bagh

An image of condoms lying scattered on the ground is being shared on social media with the false claim that condoms were found by municipal workers while cleaning a drain behind Shaheen Bagh, Delhi, where the ongoing sit-in protest led by women against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is being held.

The viral image is being shared with the caption, "Municipal staff witnessed this scene in the drain behind Shaheen Bagh while cleaning it."





We performed a reverse image search using Yandex and found that the viral image goes back to 2016, which is over three years old and is not from Shaheen Bagh, Delhi as being claimed on social media posts.

The search results showed that the image had been picked from a website - ngamvn.net which has the viral image with the same text watermark with the caption in Vietnamese when translated reads, "VALENTINE They blow so many bubbles."





On the image in the article which is than the viral image, one can spot the same words, "Tran minh hieu", which matches the words on the viral post being shared.

Additionally, we found that the oldest appearance of the image on a website named Lanhmanh, which has used it in an article titled "Stunned at the shocking revelations about the "pink" life inside the male dormitory", headline when translated Vietnamese.







On can spot that the article was published three years ago and the caption under the image when translated reads, "Secrets in the male half-empty garbage bags of male students?". This image does not have the words watermarked as in the viral image being shared.





We ran the image threw Tin Eye, a reverse image search engine which results showed that the image dates back to May 16, 2016.





BOOM could not independently verify the origins of the image, however, we found that image is old and not from Shaheen Bagh, Delhi as claimed on social media.





On December 15, 2019 after the passage of CAA in both houses of the Parliament, a 24x7 sit-in protest led by Muslim women of Shaheen Bagh locality started in Delhi. As days passed, the protests became eponymous with the neighborhood where it had started and is now known as Shaheen Bagh protests. In these 61 days, the protest has seen several fake news being spread in its name.

