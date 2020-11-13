Rohit Sharma's Image Was Not Displayed On Burj Khalifa After MI's IPL Win

A doctored image is going viral with the false claim that Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma's picture was displayed on Burj Khalifa after his team won the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

BOOM found that the original image had been doctored to feature Sharma's photo and the Mumbai Indians' motif.

The doctored image shows the Burj Khalifa lit up in blue with Sharma's picture on it. The caption being shared with the image reads: Rohit Sharma is first cricketer whose pic shown on burj khalifa (sic).

The image has been shared multiple times on Twitter and Facebook.

#RohitSharma Is The 'First Cricketer' And third Indian After Mahatma Gandhi and SRK Whose Pic Is Shown On Burj Khalifa..... 😍😍😍#BurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/zaY3ZuytU4 — Sabari 🤘வா_தலைவா_வா. (@sabarirajan94) November 11, 2020

The archive of the tweet can be accessed here.

The archive of the post can be accessed here.



The Mumbai Indians beat the Delhi Capitals in the final on November 11 to clinch their fifth IPL title.



Fact Check

BOOM reverse searched the image on Bing and found this photo of the Burj Khalifa in an April 2016 article by Emirates24x7.com on the tower being lit up blue to commemorate the 8th World Autism Awareness Day.





This image looks like it has been doctored to include Sharma and the Mumbai Indians' badge.



Below is the comparison between the viral image (L) and the image from Emirates24x7.com (R).





BOOM also found photos of Burj Khalifa being lit up blue on April 2, 2016 in Getty Images' archives.

We then checked Burj Khalifa's Twitter and found no evidence of the tower being lit up to congratulate Sharma and the Mumbai Indians. According to it's tweets, the Burj Khalifa had been lit up in the colours of the Polish and Angolan flags on November 11 to commemorate the countries' Independence Day.



BOOM also found that the Burj Khalifa had wished actor Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday on November 3 by projecting clips from his movies.The tower was also lit up in Kolkata Knight Riders' colours on September 22, 2020 ahead of the IPL season.



However, no evidence was found of the tower being lit up for Sharma or Mumbai Indians.

We also checked the social media handles of Sharma and Mumbai Indians and found no posts about the Burj Khalifa congratulating them. Mumbai Indians posted a graphic which showed the the team's name written across the Burj Khalifa.