No, These Pics Don't Show Sweets Being Dumped By RJD's Patna Office

A set of three images showing discarded sweets is being shared on social media with captions claiming that the pictures are from Rashtriya Janta Dal office in Patna where sweets were dumped after the party lost the recently concluded Bihar election.

BOOM traced two of the three photos in the viral post to Haryana and Madhya Pradesh and found that they were old and unrelated to the claim.

The pictures are viral in the backdrop of the recently concluded Bihar elections in which Bharatiya Janata Party led National Democratic Alliance had emerged victorious. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav led Rashtriya Janata Dal won 75 seats giving a tough fight to the NDA.

The post comprises three images with a caption that reads 'Sweets being dumped in RJD office Patna'.

View the post below and access its archived version here.

The images are viral on Twitter with the same caption. View archive here.

Sweets being dumped in RJD office, Patna 😂😂😂😂#BiharResults pic.twitter.com/GdCnKqmEFP — Sanjeeb - राहुल बाबा का एक नंबर चमचा (@CongressiC) November 11, 2020

Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search on the three viral images separately and traced two of them to Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

Picture 1





A reverse image search on the picture led us to articles published in Hindi dailies Amar Ujala and Dainik Bhaskar on November 10 and 11 respectively.

The report states that ahead of deepawali, the chief minister's flying squad and members of food and safety department conducted joint raids at two places in Sirsa to find irregularities in production of sweets and other food material.

As part of the raid, around a quintal of spoiled rasgullas was dumped and samples of other sweets were sent to laboratory for further tests.





The picture published in Dainik Bhaskar has been clicked from a slightly different angle.









Picture 2









Upon reverse image search, BOOM found that the viral picture was from Gwalior and was clicked in 2019.

A report published on August 16, 2019 in Bhopal Samachar had the same image. The news report stated that a team from the food safety department had raided Jodhpur Misthan Bhandar and seized over 250 kg of substandard sweets.





Another news report published on the website Patrika on August 17, 2019 had the same image.





The report stated that a raid by sub-divisional magistrate at the Jodhpur Misthan Bhandar in Gwalior brought to fore several irregularities at the shop.

BOOM was however unable to verify and trace the third image in the set of pictures.