Pro-Khalistan Rally Video From 2015 Falsely Linked To Farmers' Protest

A five-year-old clip from a protest against the desecration of the Sikh scripture Guru Granth Sahib held in Baramulla, Jammu And Kashmir where pro-Khalistan and Pakistan slogans were raised is being falsely shared as recent from the ongoing farmers' protest.

The video is being shared in the backdrop of thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab that have camped at the borders of Delhi with some entering the capital to protest against the three new farm bills passed by the Bharatiya Janata Party led central government. Leaders of various farmer unions have held repeated meetings with Narendra Tomar, the Agriculture minister and other leaders which has not resulted in an outcome yet.

In the 45 seconds clip, protesters can be heard chanting pro-Khalistan and pro-Pakistan slogans like 'Punjab banega Khalistan' and 'Kashmir banega Pakistan' and holding posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

The clip is being shared with the caption which when translated from Marathi reads, "See what slogans are being chanted by the young farmers of Punjab who are opposing the agriculture bill? The same farmers' agriculture bill is being supported by the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party, and the Congress."

The same clip was shared by the Twitter user 'Akash RSS'. BOOM has previously debunked misinnformation shared by this account.

अगर आप भी चाहते है कि इनके ऊपर देशद्रोह का मुकदमा दर्ज हो तो ज्यादा से ज्यादा वायरल करें pic.twitter.com/VwjbioLuOJ — Akash RSS (@Satynistha) December 8, 2020

BOOM also received the viral clip on our WhatsApp helpline number (7700906111) inquiring about it.

BOOM found that the viral clip is from October 2015 during when pro-Khalistan and pro-Pakistan slogans were raised at a protest against the desecration of the Sikh scripture Guru Granth Sahib in Baramulla, Jammu And Kashmir.

We ran a search for a slogan heard in the video with the keywords 'Kashmir banega Pakistan', 'Punjab banega Khalistan' 'sikhs' on YouTube and found a longer clip on the incident uploaded by the YouTube channel The Kashmir Pulse, on October 18, 2015.

The video description stated that Sikh protesters had shouted pro-Pakistan slogans during a protest against the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikh religion, in Baramulla in North Kashmir. The visuals in the video and the slogans being raised match with the viral clip.

On searching about the incident mentioned in this video, we found a news report dated October 19, 2015, by Deccan Chronicle which reported that Pro-Khalistan and pro-Pakistan slogans were chanted at a protest of Sikhs held in Jammu and Kashmir's north-western town of Baramulla against reported desecration of their holy book in neighbouring Punjab

News report on the incident

BOOM has previously debunked misinformation around the farmers' protests with protesters being targeted with fake news and old Pro-Khalistan photos and videos being shared as recent.

