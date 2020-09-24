A set of four images of actor Rakhi Sawant from a film set where she can be seen embracing a Pakistan national flag has surfaced with misleading claims.

Netizens have accused Sawant of being an anti-national because of posing with a Pakistan national flag. Several have also mistook the location in the image as Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). BOOM reached out to the actor who clarified that the photographs were taken as part of the shooting of the film Mudda 370 J&K.

The images have been shared with a Hindi caption which reads, "Do you know this dancer Rakhi Sawant? See the truth for yourself. She speaks trash about being an Indian. These people must be exposed or hanged." (Original Texts in Hindi: इस नॉटी #ऱाखी_सांवत को तो आप पहचानते ही होंगे? इसकी सच्चाई खुद देख लें,ये अपनें आप को हिंदुस्तानी होने का बकवास करते रहती है. फांसी होनी चाहिए या देश निकाला देना चाहिए ऐसे लोगो को)

The images have also been shared on Facebook with the caption, "This is the truth of Rakhi Sawant, who talks rubbish about being an Indian, see it with your own eyes."

(Original text in Hindi: "यें हैं #ऱाखी_सांवत की सच्चाई खुद को हिंदुस्तानी होने का बकवास करते रहती है")

The post is archived here. The images were shared on Facebook with a Bangla caption. "The woman is Rakhi Sawant, who is a disgrace to Indians. She clicked a photograph with the Pakistan flag in a Pakistani camp. She has challenged Indians. These are the people who belong to Bollywood. We demand strong action against her." (Original text in Bangla: এই মহিলা রাখি সাওয়ান্ত ভারতীয়দের কলঙ্ক, পাকিস্তানের একটি ক্যাম্পে পাকিস্তানের পতাকা হাতে ছবি তুলছে! সরাসরি ভারতীয় দের চ্যালেঞ্জ করছে, এই মানষিকতার মানুষই বলিউডের সম্পদ! কঠিন থেকে #কঠিন_শাস্তির_দাবিতে_সরব_হোন,)



The post is archived here. Also Read: MP Congress Tweets Doctored Clip Of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Rally Fact Check BOOM ran a reverse image search and found several news articles on Rakhi Sawant's look for her film Mudda 370 J&K. We reached out to Sawant, who clarified, "This is from a film that I shot for in 2019. I play the role of a Pakistani girl in the film. The film was shot in parts of Kulu, Dehradun and Kashmir and not in Pakistan as claimed." Sawant also posted the image on May 8, 2019 on her Instagram account, where she stated that the look is for the film Dhara 370. The film's title was later changed to Mudda 370 J&K.

In another video, Sawant spoke about the on-location moments from the film. She was trolled by netizens then for posing with a Pakistani flag. It was reported on Indian Express and India Today then.

Dhara 370 was later titled as "Mudda 370 J&K" and released in 2019. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri pandits, from the valley. According to film website IMDB, Sawant was part of a dance sequence in the film. In an Instagram video Sawant clarified the location of the image and also took a dig at actor Kangana Ranaut, without naming her, for her alleged accusations on the Hindi film industry and terming Mumbai as PoK.





