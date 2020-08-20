Photos Of Malaysian Couple Misused To Spread Fake Incest Claim

Screenshots of tweets featuring images of a Malaysian couple have gone viral on social media with fake claims that they are in an incestuous relationship, where a woman married her son after the death of her husband.

BOOM found two catfish Twitter accounts that pretended to be one 'Rajashree Selvakumar' and tweeted photos of the couple with a fake narrative of a taboo relationship between the two.. The accounts stole photographs of Malaysia-based husband-wife physiotherapists Rselva Rajandra and Prithylasmi Selvarajah.

We reached out to Rajandra, who confirmed that the photographs were of his and his wife Prithylasmi and were stolen from the latter's social media accounts. "We have been getting calls from friends who informed us about our photographs being misused on the internet. It has been a very disturbing moment for us," distraught Rajandra told BOOM,

On August 18, one Rajashree Selvakumar started trending on social media platforms with netizens ridiculing the purported incestuous relationship of Selvakumar with her 'son'. BOOM was able to trace two Twitter accounts, which have since been deleted, misusing the images of the Malaysian couple to peddle the bizarre incestuous claim. Click here, here for the archive of the accounts.



The bio of both the handles claimed that Selvakumar had married her own son and the couple had been 'blessed with a happy life.'

Earlier BOOM had tracked down a medical student whose photos were misused to create a fictitious Dr Aisha, a catfish Twitter account posing as a frontline doctor who died of COVID-19. Read the fact-check here.

Further, one viral tweet consisted of two images of the couple with a text that claims the fictional Selvakumar has a three year old son from the incestuous relationship. It reads, "My 1st husband died when my son was just 12 years old and my age was 30. we both were living together and to me surprise my darling son proposed me to marry me when he finished his college and after few months i agreed and we married in 2016. now we have a 3 year old son."



The screenshot was shared by multiple social media users. The posts are archived here, here and here.

I'm here to find Rajashree Selvakumar's tweet and sing 'Sweet Home Alabama' 🎼 pic.twitter.com/kjMBCQZAoU — SayonBiz (@sayonbiz) August 18, 2020

Fact Check BOOM found replies to a few Facebook posts with a screenshot clarification of a Malayasia-based Facebook user named Trainer Singh who said the viral images belong to one Rselva Rajandra and Prithylasmi Selvarajah. We found Singh's tweet and Facebook post. Below is a screenshot of the same.

The post is archived here