Photos Of Injured Child Are Not From Anti-CAA Protests In West Bengal

A set of two images of a child bleeding from the head is viral on social media with claims that the infant was injured during violent protests against the Citizenship Amendent Act (CAA), in West Bengal.

The first of the two images show an infant who has suffered a head injury. In the second image, the child can be seen crying after her head was bandaged.

The same image was received on BOOM's Whatsapp helpline number 7700906111 for verification.

Anti-CAA protest turned violent in West Bengal last week when protesters pelted stones at the Coromandel Express that was stationed at the Uluberia station. Videos showing protesters vandalising public property of railway stations of the Murshidabad district, have gone viral since. However, Sanjoy Ghosh, PRO of South Eastern Railway confirmed to The Telegraph that no passenger was injured.

Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search and found that the image of the minor is originally from Bangladesh and not related to the anti-CAA protests in West Bengal. She has been identified as Mahima Akhter, who was injured in a train accident in November this year. According to reports, two trains Udayan and Turna Nishita Express collided in Kasba, Brahmanberia resulting in injuries of multiple passengers. You can see the image here.





During the accident two and half year old Mahima Akhter got separated from her parents with whom she was travelling, reported Daily Bangladesh . Mahima's image was viral on social media in an effort to identify her parents. They later reached the hospital to take Mahima home. More on the incident can be read here.