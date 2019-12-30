Pakistan Police Brutality Video Passed Off As UP Police

A disturbing video of policemen thrashing women in Pakistan has resurfaced with claims that it is from Uttar Pradesh, where women protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were beaten up by cops.

The 27 second long clip shows policemen slapping at least six women and driving them away as crowd look on. The video has been edited to overlay a background score. The clip can be seen below.

It has been shared on Twitter with the caption, "If media won't show this, then I will show it to the entire nation. Make this viral, Bajardiha, Varanasi." (Original text in Hindi: अगर #मिडिया नही‌ दिखायगा तो‌ हमे ही पुरे #भारत को‌ यह दिखाना होगा । VIRAL करो बजरडीहा वाराणसी )





The Uttar Pradesh police has been facing flak for its reported brutality on protesters of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The video was also sent to BOOM's Whatsapp helpline number for verification.

Fact Check

BOOM was able to ascertain that the video is from Pakistan as policemen can be seen wearing a logo of the Pakistani flag on their uniform. At 9 second mark, a Pakistani flag's logo can be seen imprinted on the left arm of the policeman.







We then broke the video into its frames and ran a reverse image search on a few of them. We found a similar video that was uploaded on Youtube in June this year. The video, which appeared to be a local news channel bulletin, was captioned as "Police beaten women in #Multan police beaten women in court."



Upon relevant keyword searches, we were directed to news reports published on June 27, 2019. A report by Pakistan Daily Urdu Jang was titled as "Violence against women district court." (original Text in Urdu: ضلع کچہری میں خواتین پر تشدد، ایس ایچ او چہلیک لائن حاضر). According to the report, Chehliyak policemen "tortured" and thrashed women in an attempt to remove them from their shops, located near the district court in Multan.