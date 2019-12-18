Pic Of Weapons Haul In Pakistan Peddled As Jamia Milia Campus

Social media posts in Malyalam claiming Delhi police seized weapons from the Jamia Milia University campus, are false. The image being shared online along with the misleading claim is originally from Pakistan.

The photo shows guns, pistols and knives arranged on the floor.



The image is being shared in wake of protests by students at several universities in India, against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Videos and images of police cracking down on protesters at Jamia Milia Islamia University and Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Muslim University have drawn outrage but have also divided public opinion.



'Police seized armed weapons from Jamia Milia University campus,' the caption accompanying the photo claims.



(Translated from Malayalam - 'ജാമിയ മിലിയ യൂണിവേഴ്സിറ്റി ക്യാമ്പസിൽ നിന്നും വൻ ആയുധ ശേഖരം പോലീസ് പിടിച്ചെടുത്തു')



























Fact Check A reverse image search of the photo led us to a news report by Dawn, an English daily in Pakistan. The report was titled 'Mardan University reopens after Mashal murder; weapons recovered during hostel search'. The report was published on May 22, 2017. "Weapons were recovered from the the Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan on Monday, as the university's campuses reopened for the first time since Mashal Khan, a student at the university, was lynched by a mob on accusations of blasphemy, Dawn News reported."













Weapons recovered were from Abdul Wali Kan University in Mardan in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. The weapons were recovered from the university hostel in a police search.The search was conducted when the university campus reopened after mass communication student, Mashal Khan was lynched by a mob, allegedly for blasphemy. In the search, drugs were also seized.