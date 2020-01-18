Old Photo Of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari With Imam Bukhari Shared As Recent

An old photograph of Manoj Tiwari, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party MP posing with Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid is being shared as recent.

The photo has been revived with Delhi all set to go to the polls in February, 2020, with Tiwari the frontrunner for the Chief Minister's post, if BJP wins the elections.

Congress leader Salman Nizami tweeted the viral image with the caption, "Bukhari Rs 500 mei बिक गया ..!", which translates to "Bukhari has sold out for Rs 500."

Bukhari Rs 500 mei बिक गया ..! pic.twitter.com/8z1r6xBvYy — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) January 17, 2020

The image was also shared widely on Facebook, with several users calling out Tiwari for meeting Bukhari as the Delhi polls are around the corner.

FACT-CHECK

We searched on Google with the keywords 'Manoj Tiwari meets Imam Bukhari' and found a video report by Zee News uploaded on May 6, 2017, where one can spot the same bouquet of flowers in the hands of Bukhari.

The report mentions that Bukhari had met Tiwari after his residence was attacked, and Bukhari while speaking to the press then states that, "(Tiwari) is my old friend and our friendship goes long back. As soon as I learnt he was attacked, I decided to pay him a visit."

Additionally, Tiwari had tweeted the same viral photo on May 7, 2017, saying that he was pleasantly surprised by Imam Bukhari's visit to his home to ask his well being.

I was pleasantly surprised today by Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari jis visit to my home to ask after my well being.

#SabkaSaathSabkaVikas pic.twitter.com/Ai3vyPejmF — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) May 6, 2017



