Old Images From Bangladesh And Syria Passed Off As Aftermath Of Delhi Riots

Two disturbing images of police torture in Bangladesh and children crying in war-ravaged Syria have resurfaced with claims that they are the aftermath of communal violence and riots that happened in North East Delhi last week.

One of the images shows a policeman raises a baton to hit a terrified child. BOOM found that the image is from Bangladesh. The other distressing photo, which is originally from Syria, shows three children being consoled by a survivor of a bomb blast.

Both the images are being falsely linked to the Delhi riots. The violence has claimed as many as 45 lives so far and over 200 have sustained injuries.







Furthermore, both the images have been tweeted by All India Congress Committee's national spokesperson and former MP, Udit Raj, who shared them in the wake of the riots that ravaged northeast Delhi.

In fact, Raj has been called out by multiple handles for sharing unrelated images. The archived version can be seen here and here.

याद रखो

एक बच्चे की हत्या

एक औरत की मौत

एक आदमी का

गोलियों से चिथड़ा तन

किसी शासन का ही नहीं

सम्पूर्ण राष्ट्र का है पतन। pic.twitter.com/jV0PjR32FL — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) February 29, 2020





Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search and found that both are old and unrelated.

Image 1

A photograph from a protest occurred in Bangladesh ten years ago.

The image of a policeman raising a baton to hit a terrified child is a 2010 image from Bangladesh. The photograph, taken by international wire agency AFP photojournalist Munir Uz Zaman, can be found in the stock images of the Getty images. It was published on June 30, 2010, by The Guardian, a British daily. According to the caption, the policeman, who can be seen in the image, had threatened the boy during a clash between the Bangladesh police and garment workers, protesting low wages and poor working conditions in Dhaka in 2010.

The caption of the image reads: "A Bangladeshi policeman threatens a child with a baton during clashes with garment workers in Dhaka on June 30, 2010. At least 15,000 protesting garment factory workers blocked key roads in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, the latest in a string of protests over low wages and poor conditions. Police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse the workers, who sew clothes for some of the top names in Western retail, after they blocked a major intersection in the north of the city. AFP PHOTO/Munir uz ZAMAN (Photo credit should read MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images)"







Image 2





The second image is of survivors of bombings in the city of Aleppo, Syria in 2014. The reverse image search results led us to a photo gallery published by CBS News on the Syrian war. According to the caption, the image was clicked by AFP photojournalist Zein Al-Rifai

An introduction along with the photo reads: "Syrian conflict: A Syrian woman comforts her children after their house in the Sahour neighborhood of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo was bombed on May 14, 2014. Once home to some 2.5 million residents and considered Syria's economic powerhouse, Aleppo has been divided between government and opposition control since shortly after fighting there began in mid-2012. CREDIT: Zein Al-Rifai/AFP/Getty Images"

