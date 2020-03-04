Old Image of Wounded Syrian Kid Resurfaces As Delhi Riots' Victim

A disturbing image of a child, grievously wounded in a Syrian jet raid has resurfaced with claims that it is from north east Delhi, where a child returning from school was attacked by rioters and left bleeding.

The image, viral on Facebook, shows a boy bleeding from his mouth, nose and cheeks as a result of deep lacerations.

The caption, when translated to English, reads, "The country will not forget this pain. The rioters did not spare this kid, who was returning from school. Till now, news reports suggest that one child has been killed in the riots. This is the picture of Delhi riots on social media. What the fault of this kid? The country will not forget this pain." (Original text in Hindi: देश ये दर्द नहीं भूलेगा! स्कूल से घर आते बच्चे को भी दंगाइयों ने नहीं छोड़ा! अब तक एक बच्चे की जान लेने तक की खबर देश के सामने आयी है! दिल्ली दंगे की सोशल मीडिया पर आई हुई ये दर्दनाक तस्वीर! क्या कसूर था इस बच्चे का? देश ये दर्द नहीं भूलेगा!)

Parts of North East Delhi were engulfed in violent riots after clashes broke out between pro- and anti- Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters, since February 22. As many as 46 deaths have been reported and a few hundreds are severely wounded.

Click here to see the post and here for the archived link. A screenshot of the post can be viewed below.

Screenshot of the facebook post

The image has been shared on Facebook by multiple users with similar a narrative.



Viral on Facebook

Facebook search results.

Fact Check BOOM ran a reverse image search and found that the photograph is not from the riot ravaged North East Delhi but from Syrian capital, Damascus. The image was clicked on February 21, 2018 in the war torn region of Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of Damascus. The wounded boy was waiting to receive treatment at a make-shift hospital in Kafr Batna. The image was clicked by AFP photojournalist Amer Almohibany. The image can be found here in the stock images of Gettyimages. Below is a screenshot of the same. The image, uploaded to GettyImages, have been captioned as, "A wounded Syrian boy covered in blood waits to receive treatment at a make-shift hospital in Kafr Batna in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus following Syrian government bombardments on February 21, 2018. Syrian jets carried out more deadly raids on Eastern Ghouta as Western powers and aid agencies voiced alarm over the mounting death toll and spiralling humanitarian catastrophe. / AFP PHOTO / Amer ALMOHIBANY (Photo credit should read AMER ALMOHIBANY/AFP via Getty Images)."





