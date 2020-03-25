No, This Is Not The Last Message Of Deceased Pakistani Doctor Osama Riaz

A video falsely linking a Coronavirus-positive patient in the UK to deceased Pakistani doctor - Dr. Osama Riaz, has gone viral on social media.

Doctor Osama Riaz became the first Pakistani doctor to lose his life to COVID-19 which he contracted while treating patients in Gilgit-Baltistan.

BOOM found out that the person in the viral video is not Dr Osama Riyaz, who died on Sunday, but is Dr. Mubashir Ahmad. Ahmad, who had tested positive for Coronavirus, is expected to discharged from a UK hospital soon.



The video has been shared with a caption claiming 'Dr Osama Riaz's last message for you (while taking his last breath). Understand the gravity of the situation at least now. Don't venture out of your homes.'



(Hindi: डॉ उसामा रियाज़ का आखिरी मैसेज (अपनी आखिरी सांस लेते हुए) आपके लिए। अब तो समझ जाइये! घर से बाहर मत निकलिए।)

The viral clip shows a man on a hospital bed, wearing a mask and struggling to speak. He can be heard saying, "I feel better today so I thought I would say salaam to you all. I appeal to you that you take this virus seriously. Today I feel a thousand time better. It's a very troublesome virus. Don't run behind food and grocery. Take it seriously, for your family, your friends, your community. For god's sake, take care of them. If you have symptoms, stay indoors. If not, meet a doctor or follow the instructions on Coronavirus. Don't take this a joke. People on social media think it's a joke. But no, it isn't one. I am much better to day, thanks be to Allah. I appeal to you that for god's sake take care of yourself, your family, the kids of your community. Fortunately I was here and so I could be treated. I am still in hospital. Please share this video and create awareness among people'.



The video has been widely shared on social media with similar captions. In some of the videos, Dr Osama Riaz has been misspelt as Usman and Usama. Watch the viral videos below and access the archived versions here, here and here.





This is Dr. Usama Riaz from Pakistan. He got infected with coronavirus while treating others. This was his last video cuz he succumbed yesterday.



Please listen to his last words, "Coronavirus mazaak nahin hai." Your safety is in your hands & not Allah's. pic.twitter.com/phFvkmKkiz — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) March 24, 2020





Doctor Osama Riaz, a Pakistani medic, had contracted the dreaded Coronavirus while treating patients in Gilgit-Baltistan. The young physician became the first Pakistani doctor to lose his life to COVID-19 on March 22.

According to an article published in The Tribune, 'the Pakistan Medical Association of Gilgit-Baltistan (PMA G-B) has reacted to Riaz's death and accused the government of showing negligence towards genuine issues of doctors'.

Meanwhile, the dreaded COVID-19 has claimed 18,963 lives worldwide, 10 in India and 7 in Pakistan.

BOOM went through several news reports on Dr. Osama Riaz's death. Most of these reports mention that he was first admitted to the combined military hospital in an unconscious state on Friday night i.e. March 20 and later shifted to the district headquarter hospital, Gilgit. He was put on ventilator at DHQ-Gilgit where he passed away on Sunday. The Express Tribune and The News have published detailed reports on Doctor Riaz's death.









In the viral clip, meanwhile, the patient can be heard saying 'Fortunately I was here and I could be treated. I am thousand times better now.' BOOM had traced the same viral clip uploaded on YouTube on March 22, the day Doctor Riaz died.







BOOM also found a video of Doctor. Riaz which shows he does not look similar to the man in the viral video. In the video, he can be heard saying 'we'll check what the issue is. If they (patients) need further treatment, we will take them to DHQ or city. If they can be treated here, we will provide the treatment here'. The doctor is seen wearing an ordinary mask.

Watch the video below.





BOOM then sifted through the comments of some tweets sharing the viral video claiming it to be the last message of Dr Riaz.



One of the comments pointed out that the person in the video was not the deceased doctor but a man named Mubashir. The tweet also shared a screenshot of Mubashir's Facebook post.





He isn't Dr Usama this guy in video is mubashir from mardan KPK he is my friend and in UK pic.twitter.com/1oACpMa2G4 — sajid hassan khan (@sajidhassanpti) March 24, 2020

Taking cue from the tweet, BOOM zeroed in on Mubashir Ahmad's Facebook profile and we found the same video shared on his timeline on March 22, 2020.

Watch the video below.









On March 25, Mubashir Ahmad posted another video clearing the air around the fake posts that have now gone viral.

Here's what Doctor Ahmad shared on his post.

'This is to clarify the confusion among people who are thinking I'm Dr Usama Riaz who has unfortunately passed away. My name is Dr Mubashir Ahmad, originally from Mardan, Pakistan and currently a resident In the UK. People in Pakistan, Bangladesh and India including celebrities and Indian Parliamentarians have posted my video without my permission saying I am Dr Riaz addressing nation before passing away. Separately I want people to stay calm and not panic during this Pandemic and for the sake of vulnerables in our society please take extra safety measures (sic)'

Watch Doctor Ahmad's video below.





He is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.