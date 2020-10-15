No, Forbes Did Not Name Rahul Gandhi On A 'Most Educated Leaders' List

Social media posts claiming Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi is ranked seventh on a Forbes list of the 'world's most educated leaders', is false as no such list by Forbes exist.



Several users congratulated Gandhi for featuring on the imaginary list.

The caption of one such post read, "Mr.Rahul Gandhi is ranked 7th in the world's most educated leader on the Forbes list. Many many congratulations to Mr.Rahul Gandhi."

Click here to view and here for an archive.

Viral on Facebook

On searching with the same caption we found several posts sharing the false claim.

Click here to view and here for an archive.

Viral on Facebook

Also Read: Photo Of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wearing A Crucifix Is Morphed

FACT-CHECK

We also did not find any list named 'W

orld's m

ost educated leader' that has been published on the list directory.

Forbes List Directory

BOOM checked the Forbes website for any such list released that named Rahul Gandhi the seventh most educated leader in the world.

According to the education details mentioned in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections affidavit filed by Rahul Gandhi for contesting in Amethi Parliamentary Constituency, Gandhi listed that he had completed Masters of Philosophy (Development Studies) from Trinity College, University of Cambridge in 1995.

A keyword search on Forbes's international and Indian sites and found only news articles about him.

Additionally, we did not find any credible news reports that reported on Gandhi making it to any such list on Forbes.

BOOM reached out to Forbes for a response, the article will be updated on receiving one.





Also Read: Photo of Goa Congress Leader Falsely Shared As 'Naxal Bhabhi' In Hathras



