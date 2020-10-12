Photo Of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wearing A Crucifix Is Morphed

Claim

An edited image showing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wearing a crucifix pendant has resurfaced with claims that she sported the pendant when in Kerala. The morphed image is doing the rounds with another photograph where Vadra can be seen wearing a rudraksh neckpiece. Both the photographs are viral with claims that Vadra wore the crucifix neckpiece when in Kerala to appeal to the Catholic community of the state.

Fact

BOOM ran a reverse image search and found articles by ABP and India Today featuring the original image, where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can be seen wearing a white pendant and not a crucifix. The original image can be found in Getty Images, a stock images website. The photograph was clicked on February 7, 2017 at a rally in Rae Bareli to support party candidates during the Uttar Pradesh state elections. The other image of Vadra, where she wore the rudraksh neckpiece, was clicked during her Varanasi visit, in March 2019. Watch ABP’s report here.