Nation With NaMo Shares Old Muharram Video As Anti-CAA Rally In Bihar

Facebook page Nation With NaMo posted an old video of a Muharram procession and tried to pass it off as anti Citizenship Amendment Act protesters carrying out an 'intimidating sword march' in Bihar.



The page with over 1.4 million followers shared the 2-minute -19-second clip with text that claimed, "Anti-CAA rioters in Bihar carry out sword march. Will the opposition justify and defend this as well?"

Despite several replies on the post pointing out that the video was a Muharram procession, the video was online several hours later. At the time of writing the article the video has been viewed around 26,000 times and the post was shared about 1,600 times.



The same clip was shared on Twitter with the caption, "waiting for the opposition & liberals alike to label the swords as 'peaceful tools'! #anticaarioters""

Waiting for the opposition & liberals alike to label the swords as 'peaceful tools'!#anticaarioters pic.twitter.com/9QaGsPwauQ — NationWithNaMo (@NWN2019) January 14, 2020

Nation with NaMo describes itself as a 'pan-India citizen engagement platform to build awareness towards and promote participation in PM Narendra Modi's New India Movement', in its About section on Facebook. It has been extremely active in promoting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the 2019 general election, which the party won with a landslide victory.

FACT-CHECK

We broke the video into keyframes and performed a reverse image search using Yandex, a Russian search engine. Yandex's search results showed that it was an old video of a Muharram procession.

BOOM found a 2.19 minutes YouTube video uploaded on October 1, 2017, that had the same visuals as in the Nation with NaMo clip.

At the six seconds timestamp in the video the page posted and the YouTube video, one can spot the same people in the procession and the structures in the background match.





Additionally, on comparing the two videos at the 1 minute timestamp, one can identify the same individuals in both the videos that confirms it is a old and not related to the current anti-CAA protests.





We found the same video uploaded on YouTube in 2018 with the caption, "Sarangpur mohram 2018" that indicates the video could be from Bihar. BOOM could not identify the origin of the video, however search results indicate the video could be much older.