False: Video Shows Peaceful Pro-CAA Rally Attacked In Kerala

A one year-old video from Kerala of a group of people attacking a rally held against the entry of women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala temple is being shared with the false claims online. The clip is being shared with the claim that 'communists' in the state attacked a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The 47 seconds clip was shared on Twitter with the caption, "this is how Communists in Kerala attacked peaceful #BJP & RSS bike rally in support of #CAA & NRC. (sic)"

This is how Communists in Kerala attacked peaceful #BJP & RSS bike rally in support of #CAA & NRC.



Trying to disguise as nationalists in the garb of National Anthem or Tricolor, Leftists can't hide their hideous face for too long



#WorldBiggestBikeRally #LEFTISTS_ARE_CANCER pic.twitter.com/vlz1jh1kcG — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) January 9, 2020

BOOM has in the past debunked fake and misleading posts shared by the same Twitter user.

We searched on Facebook with the same caption and found that it was viral with the misleading caption.









FACT-CHECK

We broke the video into key-frames and ran a reverse image search using Yandex, a Russian search engine which results showed that the video was a year old and was not recent as claimed.

The search results led us to an article dated January 3, 2019, by the Times of India titled, "Sabarimala row: Mob attacks hartal supporters at Edappal in Malappuram district of Kerala" that had the same screen grab from the viral video.





In the 51 seconds clip by TOI, one can spot the same visuals as in the viral video. According to the TOI report, a large number of people attacked the supporters of a rally being held at Edappal in Malappuram district of Kerala.

The report further states that the organisation Sabarimala Karma Samithi had called a dawn-to-dusk hartal in the state in protest against the entry of young women to the Sabarimala temple.

After two women under the age of 50 managed to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the Sabarimala temple the Sabarimala Karma Samithi had called for the daylong hartal in the state on January 3, 2019 reported the News Minute on January 2, 2019.



