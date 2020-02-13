Morphed Screenshot Of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's Tweet Goes Viral

A screenshot of a tweet claiming to show Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan thanked Shaheen Bagh and Muslim voters for his resounding victory in the recently held assembly elections in Delhi, is false and photoshopped.



BOOM found out that the original tweet of the Okhla MLA has been photoshopped and doctored with text that gives it a communal spin.



While in his original tweet on February 11, the Khan had tweeted in Hindi, 'Leading by 72,000 votes after 13 rounds', the viral image has added more text with malicious spin. (Translated from Hindi: 13 राउंड पूरे होने के बाद 72000 वोट से आगे चल रहा हूँ।)

The first line in the viral image was originally tweeted by Amanatullah Khan on Feb 11, 2020, the day Delhi election results were declared. Khan had won the Oakhla constituency with a margin of 71,827 votes.





13 राउंड पूरे होने के बाद 72000 वोट से आगे चल रहा हूँ। — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) February 11, 2020

Below is a screenshot of the viral image.









The viral image of the fake tweet reads 'Leading by 72,000 votes after 13 rounds. Today, Shaheen Bagh has won, today Islam has won. Insha Allah, soon Islam will win across India. I thank all my Muslim brothers and sisters for uniting and showing their strength. We have to maintain this unity, and history shall repeat itself.

(Translated from Hindi: 13 राउंड पूरे होने के बाद 72000 वोट से आगे चल रहा हूँ। आज शाहीन बाग जीता,आज हमारा इस्लाम जीता है इंसा अल्लाह, जल्दी ही पूरे इंडिया में इस्लाम की जीत होगी, मेरे सभी मुस्लिम भाई बहनों का सुक्रिया, सबने मिल कर अपनी ताकत दिखाई एकता बनाएं रखना, हम इतिहास जरूर दोहराएंगे)

Fact Check

One look at the viral screenshot makes it clear that different fonts have been used to create the fake image. When a tweet is composed, Twitter uses one font and not a mix of several fonts. BOOM composed the same message on Twitter and compared it with the viral image. The difference in the fonts was stark.





BOOM could not reach Khan for a comment. The story will be updated upon receiving a response.





